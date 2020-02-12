AccuWeather Alert: Polar Vortex smashes 1947 NYC cold record; snow upstate

The temperature fell to 34 in Central Park Saturday morning, shattering by a single degree a record that had stood since 1947. The wind chills were in the 20s this morning, and areas farther north felt like they were in the teens.
Though we'll have plenty of sunshine in the first part of the day, it won't do much for our temperatures, with temperatures stuck in the 40s all day. Normal highs are close to 70. Wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour will make temperatures feel like they're in the 30s all day.
Skies cloud up later and rain returns, and it won't be quite as cold Saturday night. The sun is back for Mother's Day, but gone will be the wintry bite in the air, as temperatures return to more seasonable high of 62, still cooler than normal but a notable improvement over Saturday.
By the end of the forecast period, temperatures return to the low 70s, and this weekend's cold snap will just be a frosty memory.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Wintry wind with a high of 49.
Sunday
Bright and breezy with a high of 62.
Monday
A few showers with a high of 60.
Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 57.
Wednesday
A bit milder with a high od 62.
Thursday
Chance of showers with a high of 66.
Friday
Warming up with a high of 72.
