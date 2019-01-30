WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex to bring dangerous cold

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The frigid air unleashed by the polar vortex in the Midwest will expand into the New York area behind the winter storm, bringing the coldest air for the region thus far in 2019.

Wednesday will be windy and much colder, with a snow shower or flurry around in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-20s, but nighttime lows will dip into the single digits in New York City and below zero in many places to the north and west.

The coldest air will reach the I-95 corridor late Wednesday night and Thursday.

After single-digit low temperatures on Wednesday night, high temperatures on Thursday will only be in the teens.

Coupled with biting winds, it will feel below zero everywhere.

Friday will be partly sunny and still cold, with a high in the mid-20s.

A moderating trend will ensue next weekend as highs hit 30 on Saturday and maybe near 40 degrees by next Sunday.

