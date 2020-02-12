AccuWeather Alert: Polar Vortex unleashes wintry blast; snow in parts of area

On Saturday, wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour will make temperatures feel like they're in the 30s.
The wind will also have the potential to take down tree limbs.
The highest elevations of the Catskills and Poconos could see a few inches of snow as well.
That wet snow could even cause some power outages well North and West of the city.
However, the cold, volatile weather will be short-lived.
Sunday will bring bright and breezy sunshine for Mother's Day, with a high of 62 degrees.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Wintry wind with a high of 49.
Sunday
Bright and breezy with a high of 62.
Monday
A few showers with a high of 60.
Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 57.
Wednesday
A bit milder with a high od 62.
Thursday
Chance of showers with a high of 66.
Friday
Warming up with a high of 72.
