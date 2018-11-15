AccuWeather Alert: Possible wintry storm on Tuesday

While a period of snow Sunday night into early Monday could leave behind a small but slippery accumulation, it looks like a storm on Tuesday will bring a more widespread distribution of wintry precipitation that will cause slippery and treacherous travel.
That'll change to rain in New York City and at the coast, but an extended period of ice and possible power outages could occur to the north and west
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of snow showers before 10pm, then a chance of snow after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Tuesday
Snow before noon, then rain, snow, and sleet between noon and 3pm, then rain after 3pm. High near 39. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
