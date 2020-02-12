weather

AccuWeather Alert: Post-Easter storm could lash NYC area with 70 MPH winds, heavy rains

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- High Wind Watches have been issued ahead of a significant storm slated to affect our area on Monday.

While weather will be quiet through the daylight hours of Easter, rain will develop later Sunday night, becoming heavier by Monday morning.

The rain has the potential to cause flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas on Monday, but the wind will be the biggest issue.

Early indications are that we could be dealing with sustained winds of 30-40 miles per hour with gusts up to 70 mph, especially in New York City and along coastal areas.

This would be enough to cause downed trees and power outages across the region.
Strong thunderstorms are also possible on Monday, enhancing the damaging wind threat.

This storm should wind down Monday night, but the wind will still be gusty at times into Tuesday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Milder breeze with a high of 63.
Monday

Rain and thunderstorms with a high of 68.

Tuesday
Still windy with a high of 60.

Wednesday
Cool rain with a high of 50.

Thursday
Passing shower with a high of 54.

Friday

A little rain with a high of 55.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 56.



