AccuWeather Alert: Rain and flooding

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Rain and flooding is expected in parts of the Tri-State area beginning Monday afternoon.

Monday morning is expected to be cloudy with highs in the upper 40's. But by noon some showers will begin and will be come heavy late afternoon. Wind, rain and flooding are all possible.

There is a flood watch until midnight for most of the area. There is a coastal flood advisory for parts of Connecticut, Long Island, New Jersey, even Brookly and Queens until 3 p.m. Monday.

There is a wind advisory for parts of eastern Suffolk County until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A low pressure system moving into our area will bring the rain that will last into the evening commute and the better part of your evening before clearing out again overnight.

Once the low pressure system leaves our area, it pulls in some cold air from Canada and temperatures will be only in the mid 40's for Tuesday.

The rest of the week will remain the same with sun and clouds.

