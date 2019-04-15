AccuWeather Alert: Rain clears, but brings cooler temperatures

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tornado watch expired for the tri-state area at 7 a.m. as the rain cleared out, making way for cooler temperatures in our region.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Rain ending, with highs around 64.
Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high near 65.
Wednesday
Shower in spots with a high near 57.
Thursday
Moderately cloudy and cool with a high near 57.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 72.
Saturday
Lingering rain with a high near 67.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high near 68.
