AccuWeather Alert: Rain clears, but brings cooler temperatures

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tornado watch expired for the tri-state area at 7 a.m. as the rain cleared out, making way for cooler temperatures in our region.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Rain ending, with highs around 64.

Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high near 65.

Wednesday
Shower in spots with a high near 57.

Thursday
Moderately cloudy and cool with a high near 57.

Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 72.

Saturday
Lingering rain with a high near 67.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high near 68.

