AccuWeather Alert: Rain clears, but brings cooler temperatures

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tornado watch expired for the tri-state area at 7 a.m. as the rain cleared out, making way for cooler temperatures in our region.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Rain ending, with highs around 64.Sun to clouds with a high near 65.Shower in spots with a high near 57.Moderately cloudy and cool with a high near 57.Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 72.Lingering rain with a high near 67.Clouds and sun with a high near 68.