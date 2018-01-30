WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Rain winds down, but more storms Wednesday night

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The heavy rain that caused widespread flooding in the Tri-State area was tapering off to showers Tuesday night, but Wednesday will bring the threat of more stormy weather.

Rainfall totals throughout the region ranged from about 2 inches in Central Park to over 7 in Trumbull, Connecticut.


The rain led to severe flooding in parts of New York and New Jersey.

Showers overnight will give way to some breaks of sun on Wednesday. It will be warm and humid with a high of 81.

Wednesday evening is expected to bring another round of thunderstorms with heavy downpours at times along with strong, gusty winds.

Skies will clear on Thursday with a high of 70.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
