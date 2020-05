AccuWeather Alert: Rain returns ahead of historic weekend chill

EMBED >More News Videos Watch the updated 7-day forecast from meteorologist Amy Freeze and Accuweather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain returns Friday afternoon ahead of a historic weekend chill that may bring snow to some parts of the Tri-State.An Accuweather Alert goes into effect Friday night for rain mixing to snow in northern parts of the region.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Cool afternoon rain with a high of 56.Blustery breaks with a high of 49.Cloudy Mother's Day with a high of 59.Chance of showers with a high of 58.Breezy blend with a high of 59.Nice day with a high of 62.Nice warm-up with a high of 66.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app