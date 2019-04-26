Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Rain and a thunderstorm to end the week

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be a wet one with rain and a thunderstorm or two across the New York area.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday
An AccuWeather Alert for heavy rain at times and a chance for thunderstorms with highs near 64.

Saturday
Sunny but gusty. High near 59.

Sunday

A few showers to the north in the afternoon with a high near 58.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 60.

Tuesday
Chance of showers with highs near 62.

Wednesday
May shower with a high of 63.

Thursday
Rain possible with a high of 62.



