AccuWeather Alert: Rain and a thunderstorm to end the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be a wet one with rain and a thunderstorm or two across the New York area.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
An AccuWeather Alert for heavy rain at times and a chance for thunderstorms with highs near 64.
Saturday
Sunny but gusty. High near 59.
Sunday
A few showers to the north in the afternoon with a high near 58.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 60.
Tuesday
Chance of showers with highs near 62.
Wednesday
May shower with a high of 63.
Thursday
Rain possible with a high of 62.
