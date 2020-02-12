weather

AccuWeather Alert: Rain returns ahead of weekend chill

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain returns Friday afternoon ahead of a weekend chill that may bring snow to some parts of the Tri-State.

An Accuweather Alert goes into effect Friday night for rain mixing to snow in northern parts of the region.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Watch the updated 7-day forecast from meteorologist Amy Freeze and Accuweather.



Friday

Cool afternoon rain with a high of 56.

Saturday
Blustery breaks with a high of 49.

Sunday
Cloudy Mother's Day with a high of 59.

Monday
Chance of showers with a high of 58.

Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 59.

Wednesday
Nice day with a high of 62.

Thursday
Nice warm-up with a high of 66.



