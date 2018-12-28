WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Rainy Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Have those umbrellas handy for Friday, as a storm system is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall to the Tri-State area.

The entire Tri-State area will have plain rain Friday as temperatures climb well into the 50s. There will even be some heavier downpours capable of producing minor flooding in vulnerable areas.

For that reason, a Flood Watch has been posted for much of New Jersey through 6 p.m. on Friday.

While the amounts of rain (0.75"-1.5") won't be tremendous, the ground is very saturated from recent rainfall and it won't take much to cause some flooding issues, especially in areas of poor drainage. Also, expect winds to gust over 40mph right along the coast.

The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory for Friday, saying the rain could impact the morning and evening commutes and advising New Yorkers to allow for extra travel time.

We'll dry out as we head into the weekend, but another storm promises to bring some more rain on New Year's Eve.

