NEW YORK (WABC) --Voters in the Tri-State area will have to contend with some stormy weather that will be moving through the region on Election Day.
The AccuWeather forecast calls for rain to arrive by late Tuesday morning.
It will become more widespread and heavy during the afternoon hours, with thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds that could reach 40 - 50 miles an hour.
The heaviest of the rain will be winding down by early evening. Temperatures will remain mild throughout the day with a high of 65.
Wednesday the skies will clear and it will be mostly sunny with a high of 60.
