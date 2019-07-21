Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Relief from the heat

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be a relief from the heat, but there will be some showers and thunderstorms.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 81.

Tuesday
Lingering AM rain with a high of 77.

Wednesday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 72.

Thursday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 83.
Friday
Mostly sunny with a high of 85.

Saturday
More humid with a high of 84.

Sunday
Warm and humid with a high of 86.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


MORE BEATING THE HEAT RESOURCES
  • 7 ways to stay cool in the heat wave


  • Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months

  • Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?

  • Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC

  • Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises

  • What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb

  • Why it's harder to cool off in humidity

  • How hot summer weather affects your car

  • What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?

  • We baked cookies inside a parked car just to prove how hot the inside of a car really is

  • Heat hypothesis: The link between summer weather and aggressive behavior
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
    Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RELATED
    Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
    School closings, delays, and early dismissals
    AccuTrack Radar
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Embattled Puerto Rico governor won't seek re-election
    NJ community fighting back after rash of car thefts
    Police: 11-year-old shot in the leg in East Harlem
    Must-read stories from the weekend
    Mariano, always 'the last,' closes HOF ceremony
    Woman and child killed in fire at home in Queens
    Target, Fresh Market recall salads, sandwiches over listeria concerns
    Show More
    Hundreds left without power in Queens amid heat wave
    10-to-12-foot shark spotted in shallow waters off Long Island
    Police ask would-be criminals to hold off until after heat wave
    'Avengers: Endgame' passes 'Avatar' as No. 1 grossing film of all time
    Ocasio-Cortez: Trump enjoyed crowd chants of 'Send her back!'
    More TOP STORIES News