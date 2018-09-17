WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Florence on the way

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Showers and thunderstorms will move through the New York area late Monday night and continue for much of the day Tuesday.

Monday you can expect a spotty shower with rain building overnight and a low of 73.

For Tuesday, it will be a rainy morning commute, so wear your rain gear. The temperature will be a very humid 79.

Thunderstorms are expected during the evening commute home.

Overall, we could get about an inch to an inch and a half of rain throughout our area.

Tuesday night, the rain and clouds will clear out with a low of 68, and then some great weather is on the way for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will be pleasant and dry with a high of 79.

Thursday will be bright and beautiful with a high of 76.

Fall arrives on Saturday!

