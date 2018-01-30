NEW YORK (WABC) --Flash Flood watches are in effect across the New York area with the remnants of Hurricane Michael expected to bring heavy rain on Thursday.
As moisture from the powerful storm links up with a cold front in the region, a few showers will arrive by dawn, especially west of New York City.
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS
The rain will become more widespread by midday with the heaviest downpours expected between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., making for a potentially messy evening commute.
The area could see 1 - 3 of inches of rain with higher totals south and east of New York City.
The rain will bring the threat of street, stream and river flooding. Thursday will be warm and humid with a high of 76.
Skies will clear on Friday but temperatures will cool off with a high of just 62.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast