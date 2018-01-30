NEW YORK (WABC) --Flash Flood watches were in effect for parts of the New York area as Tropical Storm Michael delivered heavy rain Friday morning.
As moisture from the powerful storm linked up with a cold front in the region, rain began falling Thursday morning and continued throughout day and overnight.
The heaviest downpours lasted until around 7 a.m., and the hardest hit-areas were the Jersey Shore and Suffolk County.
There were some reports of minor flooding on roadways and even inside Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, but it has since receded.
Large trucks blocked some roads in Deal, New Jersey, to keep drivers from entering flooded roadways.
The rain ended later Friday morning, with colder air moving in behind it. The high for Friday is just 62, with a low of 48.
