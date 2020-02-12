weather

AccuWeather Alert: Severe storm watches, warnings in effect

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An AccuWeather Alert is in place while Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings are in effect for most of the area throughout the evening.



FULL LIST | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service

The chance for storms returns once again Friday evening.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
PM storm possible with a high of 87.

Saturday
Summer sun with a high of 90.

Sunday

Another scorcher with a high of 93.

Monday
Second heat wave possible with a high of 94.

Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 91.

Wednesday
Less humid with a high of 88.

Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 86.



