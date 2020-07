AccuWeather Alert: Severe storm watches, warnings in effect

ACCUWEATHER ALERT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/DioKDwgBls — Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) July 23, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An AccuWeather Alert is in place while Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings are in effect for most of the area throughout the evening.The chance for storms returns once again Friday evening.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:PM storm possible with a high of 87.Summer sun with a high of 90.Another scorcher with a high of 93.Second heat wave possible with a high of 94.Thunder threat with a high of 91.Less humid with a high of 88.Mostly sunny with a high of 86.