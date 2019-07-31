Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms hit the area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for parts of New York City and the Tri-State area after storms brought heavy rain and strong winds Wednesday afternoon.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Chance of spotty storms but less humid with a high of 86.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 85.

Sunday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 88.

Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 87.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 86.

Wednesday
Sunny and hot with a high of 87.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed on NYC subway train during dispute over seat, police say
NYC sanitation worker prevents woman from jumping off bridge
Drug ring operated out of NJ rec center, official says
Police: 9-year-old boy from Brooklyn drowns at NJ water park
Rich parents reportedly give up custody of kids for financial aid
Livery driver coaches passenger as she gives birth in car
Man lied about charity sending military families on trips: FBI
Show More
Nissan adds safety feature to prevent child hot car deaths
Body of missing swimmer found on Queens beach
Fed announces first rate cut since 2008 amid economic fears
Judge: Richard Thomas no longer mayor of Mount Vernon
NY lawmakers want to make dousing water on police a felony
More TOP STORIES News