AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms move through New York area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A round of severe storms moved through the Tri-State area Thursday, bringing heavy downpours in some spots. But the rain will be tapering off later in the evening.
The weather conditions prompted Governor Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency for parts of South Jersey.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms that could be severe, and a high of 79.
Friday
Summer begins with morning showers then clearing skies, and a high of 77.
Saturday
Sunny and breezy with a high of 77.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 81.
Monday
Spotty thunderstorms with a high of 84.
Tuesday
Warm and humid, chance of thunderstorms with a high of 86.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.
