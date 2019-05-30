AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms move through the area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the second straight day, strong storms moved through the Tri-State area, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds while also prompting tornado watches.
The storms are expected to wind down by late Wednesday evening with just a few lingering showers.
A flash flood warning remains in effect for Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties until 10:00 p.m.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for one more round of storms. High 78.
Friday
Less humid with a high near 78.
Saturday
Better half of the weekend. High 78.
Sunday
A few showers. High 73.
Monday
Cool with sun and a high near 72.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny. High 74.
Wednesday
A chance for showers. High 74.
