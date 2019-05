AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms move through the area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the second straight day, strong storms moved through the Tri-State area, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds while also prompting tornado watches.The storms are expected to wind down by late Wednesday evening with just a few lingering showers. flash flood warning remains in effect for Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties until 10:00 p.m.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.AccuWeather Alert for one more round of storms. High 78.Less humid with a high near 78.Better half of the weekend. High 78.A few showers. High 73.Cool with sun and a high near 72.Mostly sunny. High 74.A chance for showers. High 74.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app