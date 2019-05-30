Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms move through the area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the second straight day, strong storms moved through the Tri-State area, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds while also prompting tornado watches.

The storms are expected to wind down by late Wednesday evening with just a few lingering showers.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties until 10:00 p.m.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for one more round of storms. High 78.

Friday
Less humid with a high near 78.

Saturday

Better half of the weekend. High 78.

Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Sunday
A few showers. High 73.

Monday
Cool with sun and a high near 72.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny. High 74.

Wednesday
A chance for showers. High 74.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
