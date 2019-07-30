Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms pop up

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorms popped up across parts of New York City and the Tri-State area Tuesday afternoon, and AccuWeather says expect more of them on Wednesday.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for showers and thunderstorms, still steamy, with a high of 86.

Thursday
Scattered showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 85.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 83.

Saturday
Thunder threat with a high of 85.

Sunday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 88.

Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 87.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 86.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
