AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms spark tornado watches, warnings

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tornado watch has been issued parts of New York and Connecticut with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms expected into early this evening.

The watch area includes Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk and Westchester in New York as well as Fairfield County in Connecticut.

The AccuWeather team is also tracking Hurricane Laura and what impact it might bring to our area over the weekend.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Humid again with a high of 90 and severe storms possible.

Friday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Saturday
Potential PM rain with a high of 84.

Sunday
Beautiful day with a high of 79.

Monday
Pleasant sun with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 78.

Wednesday
Possible AM shower with a high of 82.



Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

