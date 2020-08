AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms spark tornado watches, warnings

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tornado watch has been issued parts of New York and Connecticut with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms expected into early this evening.The watch area includes Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk and Westchester in New York as well as Fairfield County in Connecticut.The AccuWeather team is also tracking Hurricane Laura and what impact it might bring to our area over the weekend.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:AccuWeather Alert: Humid again with a high of 90 and severe storms possible.Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.Potential PM rain with a high of 84.Beautiful day with a high of 79.Pleasant sun with a high of 77.Sun to clouds with a high of 78.Possible AM shower with a high of 82.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app