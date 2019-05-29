Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms, tornado watch

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey as more severe weather approaches the Tri-State area.

Earlier tornado warnings have expired.

The watch area includes Hunterdon, Mercer and Warren Counties and parts of south Jersey until 8:00 p.m.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for one more round of storms. High 78.

Friday
Less humid with a high near 78.

Saturday
Better half of the weekend. High 78.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Sunday
A few showers. High 73.

Monday
Cool with sun and a high near 72.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny. High 74.

Wednesday
A chance for showers. High 74.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
