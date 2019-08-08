AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms winding down

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The severe storms that moved through the Tri-State area Wednesday are winding down, and after some lingering showers, AccuWeather says skies will clear on Thursday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Partly sunny and still humid with a chance for a storm with a high of 87.
Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 83.
Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 81.
Sunday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 82.
Monday
Another nice one with a high of 85.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 82.
Wednesday
Thunderstorm threat with a high of 82.
