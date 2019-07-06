Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorms warnings issued for parts of New Jersey

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dropping temperatures and high humidity may lead to severe thunderstorms and flash flooding throughout the Tri-state area.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Ocean and Monmouth counties in New Jersey, and a flash flood warning was issued for Ocean County.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Summer storms wiht a high of 88.

Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.

Monday
Nice blend with a high of 82.



Tuesday
Sunny and warm with a high of 88.

Wednesday
Warm blend with a high of 89.

Thursday
More humid with a high of 84.

Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 82.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
