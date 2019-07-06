NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dropping temperatures and high humidity may lead to severe thunderstorms and flash flooding throughout the Tri-state area.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Ocean and Monmouth counties in New Jersey, and a flash flood warning was issued for Ocean County.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Summer storms wiht a high of 88.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.
Monday
Nice blend with a high of 82.
Tuesday
Sunny and warm with a high of 88.
Wednesday
Warm blend with a high of 89.
Thursday
More humid with a high of 84.
Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 82.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorms warnings issued for parts of New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News