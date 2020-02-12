AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning for NYC, Long Island

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A severe thunderstorm warning continues in New York City and on Long Island until 3:45 p.m.
An earlier tornado warning has expired.
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert for strong storms and a high of 60.
Wednesday
Brisk and chilly with a high of 52.
Thursday
A few showers with a high of 54.
Friday
Damp morning with a high of 58.
Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 58.
Sunday
Rain likely with a high of 59.
Monday
Still showery with a high of 56.
