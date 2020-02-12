weather

AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning for NYC, Long Island

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A severe thunderstorm warning continues in New York City and on Long Island until 3:45 p.m.

An earlier tornado warning has expired.

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert for strong storms and a high of 60.

Wednesday
Brisk and chilly with a high of 52.

Thursday
A few showers with a high of 54.

Friday

Damp morning with a high of 58.

Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 58.

Sunday
Rain likely with a high of 59.

Monday
Still showery with a high of 56.



