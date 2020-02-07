Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of NJ

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey ahead of colder wind that kicks in after lunch with 50 to 60 mph gusts.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Mild start, gusty winds. High 55 but dropping throughout the day.

Saturday
Colder again. High 39.

Sunday
A few flakes with a high of 42.

Monday
Mild showers with a high of 51.

Tuesday
Rain to showers. High 47.

Wednesday
Brisk, clearing. High 42.

Thursday
Here comes the rain again. High 45.

