AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorms for some

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another round of storms is hitting parts of the Tri-State area, and sparking some storm warnings.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for one more round of storms with flooding possible in some parts. High of 73.
Friday
Less humid with a high near 79.
Saturday
Better half of the weekend. High of 77.
Sunday
A few showers. High of 75.
Monday
Cool with sun and a high near 72.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny. High of 73.
Wednesday
A chance for showers. High of 75.
