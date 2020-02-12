weather

AccuWeather Alert: Severe weather sparks storm warnings

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for most of the Tri-State as storms move through the area.

Expect sun and a chance of storms on Friday.

The AccuWeather team is also tracking Hurricane Laura and what impact it might bring to our area over the weekend.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Friday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Saturday
Potential PM rain with a high of 84.

Sunday
Beautiful day with a high of 79.

Monday
Pleasant sun with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Possible AM shower with a high of 82.

Thursday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.



Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

