Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Showers and downpours

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Showers will show up on Monday, with some heavy downpours in parts of the area Monday night.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Monday
Humid showers with a high of 68.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Tuesday
Early showers with a high of 76.
Wednesday

Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 74.

EMBED More News Videos

Sam Champion has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Thursday
Rain and a rumble with a high of 70.

Friday
Partly sunny and warmer with a high of 76.

Saturday
Pleasant blend with a high of 80.

Sunday
Sun and clouds, chance of a shower, with a high of 80.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Amazing rescue of woman from capsized boat on LI Sound
David Ortiz shot in the back at Dominican Republic bar
Transgender woman found dead in Rikers Island cell
LI man accused of throwing lit firework at children in pool
Cuomo to overhaul MTA board
'Hadestown' wins the Tony Award for best new musical
Police: Man slashes Hell's Kitchen deli worker with machete
Show More
National Puerto Rican Day Parade makes its way through Midtown
Brooklyn street to be re-named in honor of The Notorious B.I.G
Must-read stories from the weekend
Delaware vacation attack victim accuses resort of victim blaming
Partial collapse of building under construction in Midtown
More TOP STORIES News