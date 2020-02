AccuWeather Alert: Showers through midday before gusty wind

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Showers will stick around through midday Friday before colder wind kicks in after lunch with 50 to 60 mph gusts.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Mild start, gusty winds. High 55 but dropping throughout the day.Colder again. High 39.A few flakes with a high of 42.Mild showers with a high of 51.Rain to showers. High 47.Brisk, clearing. High 42.Here comes the rain again. High 45.Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app