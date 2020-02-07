NEW YORK (WABC) -- Showers will stick around through midday Friday before colder wind kicks in after lunch with 50 to 60 mph gusts.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Mild start, gusty winds. High 55 but dropping throughout the day.
Saturday
Colder again. High 39.
Sunday
A few flakes with a high of 42.
Monday
Mild showers with a high of 51.
Tuesday
Rain to showers. High 47.
Wednesday
Brisk, clearing. High 42.
Thursday
Here comes the rain again. High 45.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather Alert: Showers through midday before gusty wind
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News