Ice storm 2021: Parts of New Jersey, New York expecting significant icing

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says we're not going to see a lot of snow with these systems, but this could be a major ice storm for areas north and west of New York City.
An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for parts of Orange and Sullivan counties in New York and parts of northwestern New Jersey including parts of Sussex, Morris, Passaic and Warren counties.
It's the first time an ice storm warning has been issued for this area in about 10 years.
A trace of ice up to a quarter of an inch can cause hazardous travel, scattered outages and take down small tree limbs. Meanwhile, up to a half inch of ice can bring trees down, cause widespread outages and make travel nearly impossible.
There's also Winter Weather Advisory for the rest of the Tri-State area into Tuesday morning.
As precipitation evolves into a steadier freezing rain, it could cause significant icing into the early morning hours Tuesday.
In New York City and along the coast, that changes over to rain and that might save us for the Tuesday morning commute, but it will still be quite icy not too far north and west where there could be up to a quarter of an inch of ice on trees and powerlines.
The next chance for winter weather comes Thursday. That system will start as snow Thursday and will turn to rain by night. In terms of snowfall amounts, Lee Goldberg predicts a 2-4 or 4-8 inch storm before the changeover. Look for an updated snowfall map later in the week as we get closer.
And if that's not a big enough taste of winter, there is another chance of snow on Monday.
Stay with Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Amy Freeze, and Jeff Smith for the latest on this wintry pattern from AccuWeather here and on Eyewitness News.
