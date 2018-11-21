NEW YORK (WABC) --The coldest air so far this season will descend on New York City in time for the parade, accompanied by icy winds and single digit wind chills.
Temperatures will only be in the lower to middle 20s during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which starts at 9 a.m. EST.
Cold winds gusting to 30 mph at times will make it feel even more uncomfortable.
In fact, if the forecast holds, this could be one of the top 3 coldest Thanksgivings in New York City history.
According to the National Weather Service, the coldest Turkey Day in New York City happened on Nov. 30, 1871with a low of 15 and a high of 22.
Thursday's forecast high of 27 would be the coldest since Nov. 28, 1901 when the high temperature was 26 degrees.
Winds will be out of the northwest at 12 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, which could impact the balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
When sustained wind speeds exceed 23 mph and gusts surpass 34 mph, giant balloons cannot be operated due to city regulations.
New York City Emergency Management Department and the Health Department are also urging individuals to prepare for extremely cold temperatures during the parade. Cold weather can cause or worsen health problems. Certain individuals are at an increased risk for injuries, illness or death, such as those who drink heavily or use drugs and becomes incapacitated outdoors.
Parade spectators, including older adults and infants, are encouraged to dress warmly. Wear hats, scarves, gloves, and layered clothing. Keep fingertips, earlobes, and noses covered. Prolonged exposure to cold can lead to frostbiteand hypothermia.
Spectators can text THXGIVING18 to 692692 to receive important alerts and notifications about the parade and cold weather.
Not only will people attending or participating in the parade be at risk for hypothermia and frostbite, but also those people attending traditional Thanksgiving Day football games in the region so take precautions!
Chilly weather will continue into Friday for all of the shoppers, as highs only "recover" into the middle and upper 30s.
It'll be a bit milder during the weekend, but a little rain is possible.
