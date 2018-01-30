WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Sizzling temps move into New York area

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK --
A blast of hot weather moved into the Tri-State area Monday as temperatures climbed into the low 90s in some spots.

But the high fell short of the record of 95 in Central Park, set back in 1929.

Due to the excessive heat, some schools in our area -- such as schools in Jersey City, Paterson and Edison, New Jersey -- closed early. There were also some schools in Westchester and Connecticut that had early dismissal.

Derick Waller reports where schools will have an early dismissal.


The temperature felt like triple digits, along with the potential for unhealthy air quality.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers to take precautions against heat related illnesses and limit strenuous outdoor physical activity.
Jeff Smith reports on the hot weather in Union City, New Jersey.


Jersey City and Yonkers were among the areas that opened cooling centers for residents on Monday.

A round of evening thundershowers is expected to cool things down a bit, and Tuesday will be breezy and less humid with a high of 88.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
