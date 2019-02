AccuWeather Alert: Slick Monday morning commute

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain could bring a slick coating to an inch of accumulation to New York City Sunday night into Monday with greater amounts of snow/ice to the north.1"-3" can accumulate in these areas, with more than 3" possible along and north of I-84.Slippery travel is possible for the commute Monday morning, mainly north of the city.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.A little morning rain with a high of 45.Sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 36.Possible snow (near 1") turning into ice. Highs near 32 degrees.A little morning rain with highs near 54.Sun and clouds with a high near 48.Increasing clouds with a high near 47.Cloudy with a chance of rain. The high will be near 52. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app