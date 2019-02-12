AccuWeather Alert: Slick Monday morning commute

NEW YORK (WABC) --A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain could bring a slick coating to an inch of accumulation to New York City Sunday night into Monday with greater amounts of snow/ice to the north.
1"-3" can accumulate in these areas, with more than 3" possible along and north of I-84.
Slippery travel is possible for the commute Monday morning, mainly north of the city.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday (Washington's Birthday)
A little morning rain with a high of 45.
Tuesday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 36.
Wednesday
Possible snow (near 1") turning into ice. Highs near 32 degrees.
Thursday
A little morning rain with highs near 54.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high near 48.
Saturday
Increasing clouds with a high near 47.
Sunday
Cloudy with a chance of rain. The high will be near 52.
