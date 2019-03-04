AccuWeather Alert: Snow moves out

New York City schools are closed Monday due to the storm.
Anywhere from a couple of inches in the city to as much as 8 inches in Westchester County fell across the Tri-State area.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph.
Tuesday
Brisk and cold with a high near 32.
Wednesday
Very cold, with a high near 26.
Thursday
Sunny but continued cold, with a high near 30.
Friday
Chance for some snow or rain with a high near 36.
Saturday
Lots of clouds, with a high near 37.
Sunday
Snowy mix changing to rain. Highs near 42.
