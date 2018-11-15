NEW YORK (WABC) --The first snow of the season will be a sloppy nuisance for some before it changes to rain later Thursday, but the snow could accumulate several inches north and west of the city, especially in higher elevations.
The storm began to take shape along the East Coast early Thursday, and with cold air already in place, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is spreading from south to north during the day.
Winter weather advisories were issued for some parts of the Tri-State area ahead of the storm, and some school districts were planning early dismissals, especially in northern areas of New Jersey.
As far as accumulations, there will be a slushy coating to an inch in New York City and the near northern suburbs. Those farther north and west can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow before the changeover, but more than 6 inches could fall in higher elevations.
Most of the accumulations will likely be on cold and grassy surfaces.
The main area of concern is the evening commute, which officials expect to be sloppy and dangerous. Most major roadways are expected to be wet, but authorities are urging drivers to be cautious since some slick or icy conditions could occur.
The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert beginning at noon Thursday, and alternate side of the street parking regulations will be suspended for the day to facilitate snow operations.
Precipitation will change to plain rain at night in the city and along the coast, but expect wintry weather to continue north and west of the city for several hours into the evening before a changeover.
Leftover rain will wind down Friday morning, before another chilly air mass moves in this weekend.
