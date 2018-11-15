WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: New York area snow totals inch higher, early dismissals

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The first snow of the season will be a sloppy nuisance for some before it changes to rain later Thursday, but the snow could accumulate several inches north and west of the city, especially in higher elevations.

GET IT: Download the AccuWeather app to get alerts and the forecast wherever you go

The storm began to take shape along the East Coast early Thursday, and with cold air already in place, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is spreading from south to north during the day.
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Bill Evans has the latest AccuWeather forecast

Winter weather advisories were issued for some parts of the Tri-State area ahead of the storm, and some school districts were planning early dismissals, especially in northern areas of New Jersey.

Check the list of early dismissals

As far as accumulations, there will be a slushy coating to an inch in New York City and the near northern suburbs. Those farther north and west can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow before the changeover, but more than 6 inches could fall in higher elevations.


Most of the accumulations will likely be on cold and grassy surfaces.

The main area of concern is the evening commute, which officials expect to be sloppy and dangerous. Most major roadways are expected to be wet, but authorities are urging drivers to be cautious since some slick or icy conditions could occur.

The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert beginning at noon Thursday, and alternate side of the street parking regulations will be suspended for the day to facilitate snow operations.
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the snow from Howell.


Precipitation will change to plain rain at night in the city and along the coast, but expect wintry weather to continue north and west of the city for several hours into the evening before a changeover.

Leftover rain will wind down Friday morning, before another chilly air mass moves in this weekend.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatheraccuweather alert
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
What is a nor'easter?
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
More Weather
Top Stories
Was story made up? Announcement set in 'GoFundMe case'
After 2 thefts, Standard Hotel guests warned to lock rooms
Suspect on the run after man slashed in face on subway
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Death of Queens driver is 8th NYC taxi industry suicide this year
Harlem winner of $343.8M Powerball jackpot comes forward
Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty in journalist's murder
Show More
Avenatti denies domestic violence accusations after arrest
California fire death toll continues to climb, 130 missing
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
More News