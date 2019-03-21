Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Soaking start to spring

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest on the AccuWeather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a rainy first day of spring, Friday will also be a blustery soaker.



Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Friday
Bookend showers, blustery with a high near 51.

Saturday
Gusty clearing with a high near 47.

Sunday
Feeling like spring with a high near 60.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 56.

Tuesday
Some storms with a high near 43.

Wednesday
Drier and brighter with a high near 48.

Thursday

Partly sunny with a high near 54.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
TOP STORIES
Treasurer allegedly bilked $400K from charity for fallen officers
Police: LI man stabbed parents, killing mom, after losing job
Motorists, good Samaritans help save dog running loose on LIE
Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc pleads guilty in NYC
12-year-old NJ student arrested after school finds gun in bag
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Chilling new details emerge in Boston kidnapping, rape case
Show More
Meghan McCain responds to President Trump
Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting
Woman walking on NYC street randomly sucker punched in head
Preschoolers allegedly forced to stand naked in closet
3 charged in NJ drug mill linked to dozens of overdoses, deaths
More TOP STORIES News