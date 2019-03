AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way for Thursday

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The first full day of spring will be a soaker in the New York area with heavy rain expected.It will be an AccuWeather Alert day with rain starting in the morning and intensifying during the afternoon and evening hours with a high of 48.Partly sunny and blustery with a high near 51.Clearing and brisk, high of 45.Turning milder with a high near 60.Chance of showers, with a high of 56.Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app