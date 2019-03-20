Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way for Thursday

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The first full day of spring will be a soaker in the New York area with heavy rain expected.



Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Thursday
It will be an AccuWeather Alert day with rain starting in the morning and intensifying during the afternoon and evening hours with a high of 48.

Friday
Partly sunny and blustery with a high near 51.

Saturday
Clearing and brisk, high of 45.

Sunday
Turning milder with a high near 60.

Monday

Chance of showers, with a high of 56.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
