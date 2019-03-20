AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way for Thursday

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
It will be an AccuWeather Alert day with rain starting in the morning and intensifying during the afternoon and evening hours with a high of 48.
Friday
Partly sunny and blustery with a high near 51.
Saturday
Clearing and brisk, high of 45.
Sunday
Turning milder with a high near 60.
Monday
Chance of showers, with a high of 56.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast