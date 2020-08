EMBED >More News Videos Watch the updated 7-day forecast from meteorologist Jeff Smith and AccuWeather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be steamy pop-up storms on Tuesday. Some of them are expected to be severe as they arrive in the afternoon.The storms are expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the region, with gusts up to 60 m.p.h.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:AccuWeather Alert: Steamy storms with a high of 92.Refreshing breeze with a high of 80.Humid again with a high of 90.Possible thunderstorm or two with a high of 87.Possible storms with a high of 82.Cooler breeze with a high of 79Pleasant sun with a high of 77.