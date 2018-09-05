Heat advisories have been extended through Wednesday evening, but changes are coming as a cold front is approaching the area with some relief to end the week.During the heat advisory, residents are advised to stay in an air-conditioned environment if possible, as well as to stay well hydrated and avoid exerting yourself too much during the hottest time of the day.Temperatures will stay in the middle to upper 80s on Wednesday, but combined with the humidity, it will felt more like the 90s.Most areas will be back above 90 degrees with another AccuWeather Alert day again on Thursday, ahead of a cool front with a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night.Friday will be much cooler with temperatures in the 70s. Saturday and Sunday will remain cool with temps in the mid to lower 70s.We're also keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Gordon and Hurricane Florence. Gordon could bring some rain our way on Sunday or Monday, while Florence will be kicking up the surf and causing strong rip currents along the coast this weekend.----------