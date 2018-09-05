WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Still hot and steamy, but cool weekend ahead

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Heat advisories have been extended through Wednesday evening, but changes are coming as a cold front is approaching the area with some relief to end the week.

During the heat advisory, residents are advised to stay in an air-conditioned environment if possible, as well as to stay well hydrated and avoid exerting yourself too much during the hottest time of the day.

RELATED: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat

Temperatures will stay in the middle to upper 80s on Wednesday, but combined with the humidity, it will felt more like the 90s.

Most areas will be back above 90 degrees with another AccuWeather Alert day again on Thursday, ahead of a cool front with a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night.

Friday will be much cooler with temperatures in the 70s. Saturday and Sunday will remain cool with temps in the mid to lower 70s.

We're also keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Gordon and Hurricane Florence. Gordon could bring some rain our way on Sunday or Monday, while Florence will be kicking up the surf and causing strong rip currents along the coast this weekend.

----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatheraccuweatheraccuweather alertheatlabor dayNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Child killed as winds, rain from Gordon lash Gulf Coast
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
PHOTOS: Tropical Depression Gordon
Cuomo says he will sue Trump over Federal response to Puerto Rico
More Weather
Top Stories
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
Amber Alert update: Mom charged after 2-year-old found dead
Student stabbed with comb on NYC's 1st day of school
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
NYPD: Man tries to rape woman pushing baby in stroller
Man dressed as clown chases kids with stun gun at LI park
'Do NOT eat, Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
2 dead in NY fire, neighbors report hearing explosions
Show More
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
NYC students, new schools chancellor mark 1st day of school
Child killed as winds, rain from Gordon lash Gulf Coast
Man suspected of raping, assaulting women on same bridge
LIVE: Day 2 of Kavanaugh confirmation hearings
More News