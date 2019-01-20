EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5098123" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the conditions in Orange County.

A significant winter storm brought heavy rain to New York City and areas to the south and east, while snow fell to the far north and west. As the rain tapers off, temperatures will plummet later in the day, turning dangerously cold tonight.Winter storm warnings remain in effect for parts of northern New Jersey, upstate New York and Connecticut. A flash flood watch was issued for New York City, parts of New Jersey and Long Island.The storm started with some snow or a mix in the immediate New York City area, but the precipitation changed to rain as temperatures moderated. The storm tracked farther to the north and west allowing the warm air to move into the area.Rain was heavy at times overnight, which may result in some flash flooding across the area.Temperatures remained cold enough to bring some snow to the far northern and western suburbs, areas like northern Westchester County and northwest New Jersey. There was icing north of I-84.Steady precipitation will wind down by midday on Sunday. Temperatures in New York City could approach 50 before colder air rushes in.Where snow turned to rain or freezing rain, the precipitation could change back to snow or a mix before ending. It'll turn windy and sharply colder by nightfall with a potential flash freeze.Expect numerous slick spots as wet surfaces and slush turn to ice. Temperatures in the low 40s will fall into the single digits Sunday night.Monday will be blustery and dangerously cold with intervals of clouds and sun, along with the chance of flurries and a snow shower. Highs will only be in the teens, but it'll feel even colder with the wind.