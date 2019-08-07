Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Storm warnings continue across the area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As AccuWeather predicted, some strong thunderstorms have developed prompting warnings across the Tri-State area.

Rainfall of an inch or more per hour is possible in some areas. Lightning, hail, strong winds and even an isolated tornado are possible from these storms.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado briefly touched down in Springfield, New Jersey.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for some heavy thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Thursday
Still humid with a chance for a storm with a high of 87.

Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 83.

Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 81.

Sunday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 82.

Monday
Another nice one with a high of 85.

Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 82.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
