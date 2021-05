AccuWeather Alert: Storm warnings, watches issued for parts of NYC, Tri-State

.@PANYNJ_BB Due to high winds there is a ban on all empty tractor-trailers, empty tandem trailers, motorcycles and house trailers on the Bayonne Bridge. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 26, 2021

EMBED >More News Videos Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts of New York City and the Tri-State area.Warnings were dropped in Staten Island and parts of New Jersey, but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for much of the Tri-State area.Any storm could be strong and gusty, mainly north of the city.Wednesday night's Yankees-Blue Jays and Mets-Colorado games were postponed. Both games will be made up as part of single-admission doubleheaders Thursday.Due to high winds there is a ban on all empty tractor-trailers, empty tandem trailers, motorcycles and house trailers on the Bayonne Bridge.Breezy and drier. High 82.Cooler with PM rain. High of 67.Cloudy and cool. High of 62.Still cool. High 63.Some rain possible. High 70.Clouds and sun. High 76.Chance of a shower. High 77.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app