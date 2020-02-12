AccuWeather Alert: Storm warnings, watches issued for parts of NYC, Tri-State

Warnings were dropped in Staten Island and parts of New Jersey, but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for much of the Tri-State area.
Any storm could be strong and gusty, mainly north of the city.
Wednesday night's Yankees-Blue Jays and Mets-Colorado games were postponed. Both games will be made up as part of single-admission doubleheaders Thursday.
Due to high winds there is a ban on all empty tractor-trailers, empty tandem trailers, motorcycles and house trailers on the Bayonne Bridge.
Check here for the specific alerts from the National Weather Service
Thursday
Breezy and drier. High 82.
Friday
Cooler with PM rain. High of 67.
Saturday
Cloudy and cool. High of 62.
Sunday
Still cool. High 63.
Monday
Some rain possible. High 70.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun. High 76.
Wednesday
Chance of a shower. High 77.
