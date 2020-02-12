weather

AccuWeather Alert: Storm warnings, watches issued for Tri-State

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Warning, storm warnings in place

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Watches are in effect for much of the Tri-State area until 6 p.m.

Click here for severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.



Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty PM storm. High of 64.

Thursday
Blustery and chillier with a high of 52.

Friday
Breezy and milder. High of 64.

Saturday
Sun and clouds. High of 69.

Sunday
Cooler and rainy. High 60.

Monday
Breezy blend with a high of 63.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 68.

RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

