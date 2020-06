AccuWeather Alert: Storm watches and warnings issued

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Sunday afternoon as steamy conditions led to some pop-up storms around the Tri-State.A watch was issued for New York City and other parts of the area until 8:00 p.m. with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms thisafternoon into the evening. Strong to damaging winds gusts will be the main threat with these storms, with a secondary threat of hail.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 88.Spot PM storm with a high 83.Thunder threat with a high of 82.Still a chance for rain. A high of 86.Warm blend with a high of 87.More clouds for July 4th. High 84.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app