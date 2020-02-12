weather

AccuWeather Alert: Storm watches and warnings issued

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Sunday afternoon as steamy conditions led to some pop-up storms around the Tri-State.

A watch was issued for New York City and other parts of the area until 8:00 p.m. with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms this
afternoon into the evening. Strong to damaging winds gusts will be the main threat with these storms, with a secondary threat of hail.

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Monday
Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 88.

Tuesday

Spot PM storm with a high 83.

Wednesday
Thunder threat with a high of 82.

Thursday
Still a chance for rain. A high of 86.

Friday
Warm blend with a high of 87.

Saturday
More clouds for July 4th. High 84.



