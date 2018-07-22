Heavy rain fell across the region late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with about an inch falling in many areas.The quick-hitting coastal low developed south and moved to the north, with the heaviest rain coming down until about 3 a.m.Officials say gusts reaching 40 miles per hour early Sunday knocked down trees and power lines in parts of New Jersey, where 16,000 people were left without power.The rain continues into Sunday, but the showers will become more scattered as the day goes on.The day will be mild and muggy with temperatures climbing throughout the day into the low 80s.The threat of storms continues into the early part of the week.----------