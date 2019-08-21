Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Storms on the way for Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be an AccuWeather Alert day, with some storms developing in the morning and then stronger storms moving in during the afternoon and evening.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
Bookend storms with a high of 88.

Thursday
Warming up, still with a chance of a shower and a high of 90.

Friday
Pleasant and refreshing with a high of 78. Chance of a shower.

Sam Champion has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 78.

Sunday
Comfortable with a high of 77.

Monday
More humid with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 79.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
