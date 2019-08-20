Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Storms on the way for Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be an AccuWeather Alert day, with some storms developing in the morning and then stronger storms moving in during the afternoon and evening.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
Bookend storms with a high of 88.

Thursday
Warming up, still with a chance of a shower and a high of 90.

Friday
Pleasant and refreshing with a high of 78. Chance of a shower.

Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 78.

Sunday
Comfortable with a high of 77.

Monday
More humid with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 79.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who killed Anguilla hotel worker calls ordeal 'a nightmare'
Police: Woman raped after being dragged under LIRR train trestle
11-year-old NJ boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
NJ Transit reunites homeless man with family after 24 years apart
Search on for man, woman after cab driver stabbed in NYC
Man charged in alleged anti-black stabbing attack on NYC subway
Epstein's former cellmate alleges threats from prison guards
Show More
Passenger falls out of NJ Transit train after wrong door opens
7 On Your Side Investigates: Woman trapped in her home overnight
Authorities: NJ woman gambling at casino left kids alone in car
Teens accused of spraying fire extinguisher into Brooklyn stores
Video shows students giving Nazi salute, singing Nazi song
More TOP STORIES News