NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be an AccuWeather Alert day, with some storms developing in the morning and then stronger storms moving in during the afternoon and evening.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Bookend storms with a high of 88.
Thursday
Warming up, still with a chance of a shower and a high of 90.
Friday
Pleasant and refreshing with a high of 78. Chance of a shower.
Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 78.
Sunday
Comfortable with a high of 77.
Monday
More humid with a high of 77.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 79.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather Alert: Storms on the way for Wednesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News